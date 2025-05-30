Breaking: Supreme Court ruling stops protection for Haitians: ‘question of life or death’

Dayton teen charged with reckless homicide after fatal shooting of friend

A Dayton teen is facing charges for the death of his friend.

Manuel Antonio Perez, 18, was indicted on one count of reckless homicide for the death of Tay’Shawn Cobb, 18, by a Montgomery County grand jury, according to a statement from county prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Manuel Antonio Perez. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

Dayton crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 21 around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, Cobb was found with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the two young men were playing with firearms in the basement of the victim’s mother’s home, Heck said.

Perez was arrested following the shooting and was later charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This is a very sad but preventable incident. Just days before graduation, this victim lost his life due to the defendant’s recklessness. Because of careless handling of firearms, this victim will never graduate, experience marriage, have children of his own, or enjoy adulthood,” Heck said. “Young adults should not possess or play with firearms, and parents must be more diligent and responsible in the supervision of their children and their behavior.”

Perez is being held on a $50,000.00 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Perez will be arraigned Tuesday, June 3, at 8:30 a.m.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.