Dayton teen charged with reckless homicide after fatal shooting of friend

Dayton crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 21 around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, Cobb was found with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the two young men were playing with firearms in the basement of the victim’s mother’s home, Heck said.

Perez was arrested following the shooting and was later charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This is a very sad but preventable incident. Just days before graduation, this victim lost his life due to the defendant’s recklessness. Because of careless handling of firearms, this victim will never graduate, experience marriage, have children of his own, or enjoy adulthood,” Heck said. “Young adults should not possess or play with firearms, and parents must be more diligent and responsible in the supervision of their children and their behavior.”

Perez is being held on a $50,000.00 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Perez will be arraigned Tuesday, June 3, at 8:30 a.m.