Dayton teen dies after crash between motorcycle, semi in Franklin

Preliminary investigation found that a 1995 Peterbilt 379 semi truck was driving down the ramp from the highway when it hit a 2006 Suzuki DL1000 motorcycle that was driving south on Ohio 123 in the intersection. The semi then hit a raised median divider and overturned.

The motorcycle overturned as well and came to rest in the median. The 17-year-old from Dayton who was riding it was taken by ambulance to Atrium Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, OSHP said.

The driver of the semi was also taken to Atrium Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP did not say whether the motorcycle or the semi were considered at fault, but said that the crash is still under investigation.

Highway patrol troopers were joined on scene by the Franklin Twp. Fire and EMS, JEMS EMS, Franklin Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Fox Towing.