Dayton teenager crashes vehicle into Greenville traffic circle after police pursuit

An 18-year-old from Dayton was injured in a crash in the traffic circle in Greenville after stealing a vehicle Sunday morning and will face multiple charges.
Crews responded to reports of a vehicle theft in the northern area of Greenville around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Greenville Police Department.
Police officers said they found the stolen vehicle traveling near North Broadway Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled, which lead to a short pursuit.
“The chase ended when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a traffic circle and subsequently into a building located in the 300 block of South Broadway Street,” police said.
Police said he was “apprehended at the scene” and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is facing multiple felony charges in connection this incident, according to police.
About the Author