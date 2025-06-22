Dayton teenager crashes vehicle into Greenville traffic circle after police pursuit

Police officers said they found the stolen vehicle traveling near North Broadway Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled, which lead to a short pursuit.

“The chase ended when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a traffic circle and subsequently into a building located in the 300 block of South Broadway Street,” police said.

Police said he was “apprehended at the scene” and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is facing multiple felony charges in connection this incident, according to police.