Dayton teenager crashes vehicle into Greenville traffic circle after police pursuit

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

An 18-year-old from Dayton was injured in a crash in the traffic circle in Greenville after stealing a vehicle Sunday morning and will face multiple charges.

Crews responded to reports of a vehicle theft in the northern area of Greenville around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Greenville Police Department.

Police officers said they found the stolen vehicle traveling near North Broadway Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled, which lead to a short pursuit.

“The chase ended when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a traffic circle and subsequently into a building located in the 300 block of South Broadway Street,” police said.

Police said he was “apprehended at the scene” and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is facing multiple felony charges in connection this incident, according to police.

In Other News
1
Thunderbirds wow crowds to end two-day Dayton Air Show
2
Pentagon terminates HomeSafe’s trouble-plagued contract for PCS moves
3
What are Ohio leaders saying about U.S.’s strikes in Iran?
4
Large crowds brave heat for another high flying Dayton Air Show
5
‘I realized that people really love me:’ Cincinnati teen speaks out on...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.