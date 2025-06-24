Dayton ties record for warmest low temperature Monday

The low temperature was 73 degrees on Monday, matching the record set in 1944, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Explore Dayton sets record for highest low temperature Sunday

It’s the second day in a row the city has seen record warm low temperatures. On Sunday Dayton broke a 37-year-old record for June 22.

The low temperature was 77 degrees on Sunday, beating the previous warmest low temperature of 73 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio until 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, with heat indexes of over 100.

The hot temperatures and humidity could cause heat-related illnesses, according to the NWS.

People should take extra precautions while outside and limit strenuous activity to the early morning and evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and avoid the sun.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County reminded people to watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Skin cold, pale and clammy

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Those showing signs of heat exhaustion should move to a cooler location, lie down and sip water. Try to loosen clothes or apply cool, wet clothes to as much of the body as possible.

If a person is vomiting or symptoms get worse or last more than an hour, seek medical care.

Signs of heat stroke are

High body temperature (more than 103 degrees)

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Confusion

Possible unconsciousness

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and 911 should be called immediately. Move them to a cooler place and try to reduce their body temperature with cool cloths or a bath.

Do not give fluids to a person with heat stroke.