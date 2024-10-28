Dayton to add more security cameras downtown. Officials say they protect city’s ‘economic engine’

She said additional cameras will help ensure that the city’s “economic engine” is safe and people who commit serious criminal offenses will be caught and brought to justice.

“We have a pretty robust camera system downtown,” she said. “There is more investment coming.”

Dayton’s downtown security camera system is more than a decade old and the police department has said it needs to be upgraded.

TV cameraman incident

Dickstein said police were able to identify and apprehend two men suspected of violently attempting to rob a TV videographer because of the security camera system downtown.

The crime occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Oct. 17 as the cameraman was working on a story at East Fifth Street and South Main Street in downtown Dayton, police said.

The cameraman was struck with a cane during the attempted robbery but officials said he was not seriously injured.

Police obtained video footage of the incident and released images of the suspects. Officers arrested Christian Morrow, 25, and Billith Lane, 58, who are facing robbery charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dickstein said downtown’s camera network is a vital public safety tool.

“You will be seen. We will catch you. We will arrest you. We will prosecute you, because we cannot tolerate this kind of unsafe behavior in our economic engine downtown,” Dickstein said.

Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said cameras within the internal network and a private business helped apprehend the suspects.

Henderson said the department is working to expand the internal network of video cameras throughout the downtown area.

The police department did not provide any more specifics.

“Cameras have proven to help identify suspects after a crime has occurred,” Henderson said.

In 2013, the Dayton Police Department received 25 Axis security cameras from the University of Dayton Research Institute at no cost, according to the DPD’s 2023 annual surveillance technology report. The cameras were installed in the downtown area.

The surveillance technology report says the system is becoming obsolete and the police department will be upgrading equipment that is at the end of its useful life.

In addition to these security cameras, Dayton leaders last year approved use of Fusus technology that allows police to access live and recorded video from privately owned security cameras.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said downtown’s camera system is very valuable.

He said the city would consider using security cameras for public safety in other parts of the city if people in those neighborhoods want and ask for them.