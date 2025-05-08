Dayton to spend $7M to modernize Kettering Field Sports Complex

The city plans to invest about $14 million into expanding and improving the sports complex at 444 North Bend Boulevard in the McCook Field neighborhood.

The first phase of the project will convert the main complex’s baseball diamonds into turf infields; expand parking throughout the facility and upgrade the lighting, says a memo from Marcellus.

The city will also be adding six pickleball courts and two multi-purpose grass fields, according to city’s architect firm for the project, Passero Associates.

Marcellus said these improvements will enhance the playing experience for current leagues and tournaments and help attract regional sports tournaments.

The Dayton City Commission authorized a $7.2 million contract with Oheil Site Solutions at its meeting on Wednesday night.

“Hopefully it will attract softball tournaments back to Kettering Field,” said commissioner Chris Shaw.

The Softball Hall of Fame display there will also be preserved, architects said.

Marcellus’ memo says the recreation department plans to ask the city this fall for spending authorization for an additional $4.3 million to pay for other facility improvements.

A five-year strategic plan and needs assessment for the Dayton Department of Recreation says Kettering Field lacks sidewalks and trails for pedestrian connectivity, and portions of the site do not have any parking.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Kettering Field has about seven softball diamonds, four baseball diamonds, four “fast-pitch” diamonds and a regulation-sized artificial turf football field that was donated by the NFL. Most fields have lighting and fencing and there’s limited seating and a concessions building. The facility has multiple basketball courts, but they are not usable.

The city says about 1,200 league games and 35 tournaments are played at the sports complex during the warmer weather months, between April and October.

The city estimates that more than 3,500 players and 90,000 spectators visit the facility every year.

The estimated completion date for this project is July 15, 2026.