Dayton union wants city to bargain vaccines or testing policy

AFSCME believes that its members and members of the public who are eligible for the vaccine should get it, because it is the best way to keep people safe, Grayson said.

But the city’s policy will have an impact on workers and their families, and AFSCME Local 101 has submitted a request to bargain and plans to offer alternatives to this policy, Grayson said.

“Additionally, our members must be given time to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and for the vaccine to take effect before any other mandatory alternative measures are put in place,” he said in a news release.

Caption The lobby of Dayton City Hall. It has been modified to reduce the risk of COVID-19. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dayton’s employees have worked hard to keep the city safe and provide vital services when community members needed them most, said Ann Sulfridge, president of AFSCME Local 101.

“The city owes it to its workers to listen to our members’ concerns and find alternative solutions that will keep everyone safe without being coercive and without putting our members and their families’ finances at risk,” she said.

The president of Dayton’s police union earlier this month said the public safety forces unions intended to challenge the city’s new policy, likely by filing an injunction.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein previously said the city’s new policy does not need to go through the bargaining process because it deals with keeping the workplace safe during an emergency.