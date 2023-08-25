Dayton Unit NAACP receives two top awards during National Convention

The Dayton Unit NAACP received multiple awards during the recent National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 114th National Convention.

The unit was awarded two Thalheimer Awards, one each in the categories of programming and publications. Thalheimer Awards are the highest awards any local unit can receive from the NAACP nationally, said Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward.

“(These awards) basically look at what kinds of programs we do inside the community ... and how we’re communicating and engaging with the community,” Foward said.

The Thalheimer Award has been given annually since 1944 thanks to a grant from Dr. Ross Thalheimer, a Johns Hopkins University instructor in philosophy and a University of Washington instructor in philosophy and sociology, according to the NAACP website.

According to Foward, the national NAACP monitors all 2,200 units across the country to ensure each is operating locally in a way “that’s in alignment with the goals and objectives of the organization.”

Foward attributes the success of the Dayton Unit NAACP to its ability to foster effective teamwork.

“When I think about how I build my team, I do so by placing people in areas where they can have the most impact,” Foward said. “Our productivity is high and my leadership team (is strong).”

Foward said the Dayton unit implements multiple programs, including youth councils and the Afro-American Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program, as well as meetings focused on membership, local elections, and educational topics like criminal justice, housing, armed services and veterans, and more.

Dayton Unit NAACP delegate Casana Lawrence also was recognized during this year’s national convention, Foward said. Lawrence received the National ACT-SO gold medal in drawing.

NAACP events

The Dayton Unit NAACP has two major events coming up.

This coming Tuesday at 3 p.m., the group will celebrate the official grand opening of the NAACP Dayton Headquarters at 915 Salem Ave., near Harvard Boulevard and across from Grace United Methodist Church. The Aug. 29 event will include a tour of the building, a reception, and celebration of the NAACP’s corporate, business and community partners.

Foward said the Dayton unit also plans to host its 72nd annual Hall of Freedom awards at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Dayton Convention Center.