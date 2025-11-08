Dayton VA honors veterans with fourth annual Veterans Day parade

The event also featured an open house on the historic Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus, as well as a resource fair, food trucks, and activities for kids.

“When the veterans here at the VA take the time to put forth a big parade like this, and we have so many people here to show love and respect to our veterans, it’s always special,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.

Mims himself is an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War, “doing the best I could to protect the Constitution and the rights it’s supposed to give to every individual who lives in these United States,“ he said. ”Unfortunately, all of us are not receiving those rights. Nonetheless we all have the responsibility to fight for it.”

Spectators of all ages lined Kentucky Avenue and cheered as the parade passed by. Veterans of all ages were present, along with family members, loved ones and members of the community.

Among these was Staff Sgt. Leroy Campbell of Miamisburg, a Korean War veteran who was recently presented with a Purple Heart coin, after missing medical records denied him the honor for decades.

The annual Dayton VA Veterans Day parade was paused for many years, before administrators at the organization decided to bring back the parade in 2022.

“This celebration lets people know, lets me know ... that there is appreciation and recognition for what (veterans) have done,” Mims said.