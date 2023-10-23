Dayton VA names Dayton native as new chief of staff

The Dayton VA Medical Center has a new chief of staff.

Dr. Lora Cox-Vance will be the center’s chief of staff, effective Nov. 1, 2023, the VA said. Cox-Vance is succeeding Dr. Tom Hardy who will retire the day before, the VA said.

Cox-Vance joined the center in 2022 as assistant chief of staff.

She joined the VA in 2015 after moving back to Ohio to be closer to family, beginning her VA career as the community living center (CLC) medical director and progressing through clinical leadership positions including service chief, deputy chief of staff and eventually chief of staff at the Chillicothe, VA Medical Center.

A native of Dayton, Cox-Vance is a graduate of the Dayton public schools and obtained both her bachelor’s and medical degrees from Ohio State University, the VA said.

She completed a residency in family medicine with fellowships in geriatric medicine and faculty development at the University of Pittsburgh. She was a clinical professor at the University of Pittsburgh and served as geriatric fellowship program director at the University of Pittsburg Medical Center St. Margaret Hospital. She is board-certified in family medicine and geriatric medicine.