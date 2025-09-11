Dayton VA to ‘stand down’ for veterans Friday

Breaking: Kettering Health plans for Fayette County facility

From left, Tech. Sgt. Eugenie Hinson, 445th Airlift Wing historian craftsman, Staff Sgt. Jawahna Hollins, 445th Airlift Wing executive assistant to the command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Kelly Janus, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical services technician, unpack and sort through clothing for the 2012 Dayton Veteran’s Affairs Homeless Stand Down event. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Cynthia Harris

The Dayton VA Medical Center will pause to help out local veterans Friday

The VA will host its 20th annual Stand Down event for homeless veterans to receive food, clothing, military surplus items, health resources and more.

Veterans invited to attend.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St.

The event is for enrolled and unenrolled veterans.

Veterans must bring VA ID or proof of military service. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in building 305 on the VA campus, followed by a welcome ceremony and resource fair.

Lunch and entertainment are provided before items are distributed between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

