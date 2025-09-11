Dayton VA to ‘stand down’ for veterans Friday

The Dayton VA Medical Center will pause to help out local veterans Friday
The VA will host its 20th annual Stand Down event for homeless veterans to receive food, clothing, military surplus items, health resources and more.
Veterans invited to attend.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St.
The event is for enrolled and unenrolled veterans.
Veterans must bring VA ID or proof of military service. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in building 305 on the VA campus, followed by a welcome ceremony and resource fair.
Lunch and entertainment are provided before items are distributed between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
