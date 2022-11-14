Dayton wants archeological investigation for potential $400M development site

If the project comes to fruition, the new facility could have an annual payroll of about $6 million, the city said.

The city proposes spending about $675,000 to pay for an archaeological study of the project area.

The study seeks to identify, protect and preserve artifacts and “pre-contact cultural resources,” Kroeger said. The city proposes hiring Ohio Valley Archaeology Inc. to conduct the investigation.

The city will follow federal 106 historic preservation guidelines, which outline how to manage an archeological review respectfully and responsibly to preserve and protect any valuable historic information prior to development, said Keith Klein, who is part of the city’s economic development team.

“Part of the process will include outreach to federally-recognized Native American tribes for their input and consultation,” he said.

The original Lichliter excavation site, which is in the project area, will not be touched and will remain as a conservation area if the proposed development project materializes, Klein said.

The Lichliter site, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was first uncovered in the 1950s and was further explored in the 1960s and 1970s, says a letter from Jennifer Pecora, president of Ohio Valley Archaeology Inc.

An informal agreement with Ohio’s State Historic Preservation Office calls for keeping the Lichliter site and another site in the project area as permanent green space, Pecora’s letter states.

More than three-fourths of the funding for the archeological study will come from the city’s development funds and the West Dayton Development Trust Fund.

The rest of the funding, $150,000, comes from CenterPoint Energy.