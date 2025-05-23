Dayton will not collect trash Memorial Day Monday

Breaking: ‘Peace Blossoms’ mural by Ching Chung pays homage to city’s historic role in Dayton Peace Accords

The city of Dayton Division of Waste Collection will not provide services to the public on Memorial Day.

The city said service will be affected in the following locations:

  • Dayton: Collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week.
  • Moraine: Collection of garbage, recycling and bulk waste will occur on Saturday, May 31.
  • Jefferson Twp.: Collection will be delayed by one day. Bulk waste and recycling will occur on Saturday, May 31.

“Please remember to place waste containers in the usual location by 6 a.m. of collection day,“ a Facebook post by the city of Dayton said. ”Thank you!”

For additional locations, the city said to check your city’s waste collection websites and social media pages.

