Dayton woman sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for strangling 7-year-old

18 minutes ago
A 33-year-old Dayton woman was ordered to spend 60 days in jail and multiple years on probation for reportedly strangling her 7-year-old daughter.

Bri’Nae Denise Ellis was sentenced to 60 days in the Montgomery County Jail and up to five years under community control sanctions, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

If she violates the terms of her probation, Ellis could face a longer time under community control sanctions, have more restrictive sanctions or serve up to three years in prison.

On June 2, Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of strangulation, abduction and endangering children charges, as well as misdemeanor counts of endangering children and domestic violence.

The charges stemmed from an abuse complaint last year.

On June 9, 2024, Dayton police responded to Dayton Children’s Hospital after Ellis’ 7-year-old daughter disclosed ongoing abuse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

During a forensic interview, the girl said her mother choked her and described other physical abuse, according to an affidavit.

Ellis reportedly admitted to hitting her daughter.

