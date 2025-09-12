Dayton’s Joby to play role in White House advanced aircraft push

“President Trump has long recognized the importance of the next era of aviation, including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft like Joby’s,” the company said.

Joby expects the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to request bids for local and regional projects, letting companies like Joby operate their craft before type certification, within defined parameters. Projects could include carrying cargo or assisting in emergency responses, for example.

Joby leaders believe their quiet, electric craft, which takes off and lands like a helicopter, can not only provide air-taxi services, but can fulfill cargo, military, medical and other functions.

Joby is ramping up a manufacturing facility near Dayton International Airport that the company says will eventually support production of up to 500 aircraft per year.

A executive order from Trump this summer directs the Department of Defense to procure low-cost drones made in America.

It also directs the Department of Transportation and the FAA to ensure that eVTOL aircraft such as Joby’s can integrate into the “national airspace system.”

“We’ve spent more than 15 years building the aircraft technology and operational capabilities that are defining the next generation of aviation, and we’re ready to bring our services to communities nationwide,” Greg Bowles, Joby’s chief policy officer, said in a release. “We look forward to accelerating the work we’re already doing with select states, cities and towns to bring this next era of flight to life.”

The eIPP is designed to demonstrate real-world use cases for eVTOLs, such as passenger transportation, cargo delivery, and emergency response.