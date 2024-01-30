Dayton’s largest corporate foundation gives $1.3M in grants to nonprofits

The board selected grants that are targeted at making a difference in poverty reduction, economic development and the arts, workforce development and diversity, equity and inclusion.

The AES Ohio Foundation is the largest corporate foundation in the Dayton region. Since 1985, the Foundation has awarded over $45 million in grants to area non-profits.

“We are proud to support these incredible organizations and the great work they do throughout the year. The AES Ohio Foundation is intentional to keep every grant dollar local and we are pleased to continue the longstanding tradition of helping deliver innovative programs and services,” said David Crusey, AES Ohio Foundation Board Chair, in a release. “Congratulations to the grant recipients, we look forward to seeing the results of their efforts fostering the quality of life in our community.”

The AES Ohio Foundation Power Grant recipients are:

• $130,000 Dayton Performing Art Alliance

• $75,000 Dayton Children’s Hospital

• $75,000 United Way of Greater Dayton

• $75,000 Wright State University

• $60,000 Greater Dayton Public Television, ThinkTV

• $54,000 University of Dayton

• $50,000 American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter

• $50,000 Boys and Girls Club of Dayton

• $50,000 Dayton Art Institute

• $50,000 Dayton Live

• $50,000 East End Community Services

• $50,000 Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton

• $50,000 WYSO Public Radio

• $50,000 YWCA Dayton