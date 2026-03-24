Dayton’s largest private company planning major expansions across three states

This expansion includes major projects in three regions:

Atlanta: The purchase of a 1.17-million-square-foot distribution center to support growing markets and opportunities across the network. Winsupply was represented by Corbin Bailey, Travis Price, and Stuart Pendley from CBRE in the acquisition of the Atlanta facility.

Oklahoma City: A 254,000-square-foot expansion of the existing Oklahoma City distribution center. This expansion is being constructed by ARCO Design Build out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Dayton: An approximately 200,000-square-foot expansion at the Dayton distribution center, which is located at 9300 Byers Rd. in Miami Twp. The local expansion is being constructed by Wilcon Corp. of Dayton.

“This investment allows us to perpetuate our unique business model and offer even more hard-working, courageous owners a path to success,” Dice said.

These expansions will support Winsupply Local Companies in growing the products they offer across the various industries they serve, including plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and waterworks.

“The magic of Winsupply is the local owner. This expansion gives Local Companies the confidence to scale their inventory and diversify their product offerings with greater speed and precision,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “We are building the capacity necessary to support the continued growth and ambition of our entire network across every industry served by Local Companies.”

Winsupply is also committed to providing a seamless, robust supply chain for its local partners, according to a press release from the company.

“Eliminating obstacles for entrepreneurs is part of who we are, and this expansion is a significant strategic step forward in doing exactly that,” said Robert DiTommaso, president of Winsupply Support Services Group. “By strengthening our infrastructure, we are removing supply chain friction and ensuring Winsupply Local Companies have the product depth and availability required to remain competitive in their markets.”

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The logistical scale of this project represents one of the most significant periods of infrastructure growth in the company’s history. The expansion work is underway now, with the last expansion in Dayton expected to finish around the fall of 2027.

“We aren’t just moving boxes; we are orchestrating an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurial success,” said Guy Pauley, senior vice president of Supply Chain, Winsupply Inc. “From the massive new capacity in Atlanta to the enhanced flow in Oklahoma City and Dayton, we are re-engineering the Winsupply supply chain to be the fastest and most reliable in the industry.”

The company did not disclose how much the total expansion would cost. It also did not have an estimated number of jobs this will be creating, but it has started hiring for its Atlanta facility. Winsupply also has more than a dozen open positions locally.

Founded in 1956, Winsupply is a family of companies that includes more than 680 wholesalers across the U.S., a number of service companies for business support and sourcing, and Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. owns a majority equity stake in these independent, locally owned and operated wholesalers known as Winsupply Local Companies.

Winsupply Inc.’s annual sales were $8.4 billion at the end of the fiscal year Jan. 31, 2026. The Winsupply Family of Companies employs about 9,500 employees nationwide.