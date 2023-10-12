Dayton’s Mile Two wins ‘massive’ $22 million DOD digital transformation contract

Dayton defense contractor Mile Two LLC said it was awarded a $22 million General Services Administration contract to support military digital transformation efforts.

“This is a massive team win for Mile Two and another step in Mile Two’s maturation as an organization,” Mile Two President Jeff Graley said in a statement. “Equally important is that we’ll be helping the DoD (Department of Defense) and the Air Force to be faster and better in supporting some of our critical national security needs.”

Mile Two said it will support digital transformation work at Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the entire Air Force and DOD.

“Central to their efforts, Mile Two will implement a Digital Innovation Hub for state-of-the-art facilities offering both in-person and hybrid collaboration for DoD personnel, as well as a digital hub workspace for the rapid development, prototyping and testing of digital transformation concepts,” the company said.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for Mile Two to be a key partner, with the Digital Capabilities Directorate and others, in the digital transformation of AFRL to achieve both the USAF (Air Force) and USSF’s (Space Force) current and future mission needs,” Graley said.