Dayton’s Mile Two wins ‘massive’ $22 million DOD digital transformation contract

A big win for downtown company, president says

Credit: JIM NOELKER

32 minutes ago
Dayton defense contractor Mile Two LLC said it was awarded a $22 million General Services Administration contract to support military digital transformation efforts.

“This is a massive team win for Mile Two and another step in Mile Two’s maturation as an organization,” Mile Two President Jeff Graley said in a statement. “Equally important is that we’ll be helping the DoD (Department of Defense) and the Air Force to be faster and better in supporting some of our critical national security needs.”

ExploreWhy defense contractors are moving to downtown Dayton: ‘Dream big and do it here in Dayton’

Mile Two said it will support digital transformation work at Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the entire Air Force and DOD.

“Central to their efforts, Mile Two will implement a Digital Innovation Hub for state-of-the-art facilities offering both in-person and hybrid collaboration for DoD personnel, as well as a digital hub workspace for the rapid development, prototyping and testing of digital transformation concepts,” the company said.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for Mile Two to be a key partner, with the Digital Capabilities Directorate and others, in the digital transformation of AFRL to achieve both the USAF (Air Force) and USSF’s (Space Force) current and future mission needs,” Graley said.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

