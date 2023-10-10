Dayton’s repaved less roadway this year, but puts millions toward 2024 program

Dayton repaved fewer miles of roadways this year than anticipated because of higher costs, but the city says road conditions are improving and it will put nearly $3 million of its federal COVID relief money toward replacing deteriorating asphalt next year.

Dayton originally planned to repave about 70 lane miles of residential streets and 10 miles of thoroughfares this year.

Officials say the city will end up paving about 50 lane miles of residential streets and seven miles of thoroughfares.

2023 bid costs for resurfacing projects were 30% higher than in 2022, said Fred Stovall, Dayton’s director of public works.

“The number of lane miles that can be paved depends on the market pricing,” he said.

This year, the city has spent nearly $7 million on residential road resurfacing and $1.8 million on thoroughfares.

Dayton shelled out $9.6 million to repave residential roads in 2022 and $7 million in 2021. The city spent about $792,160 on thoroughfares in 2022 and $1 million in 2021.

Bumpy and uneven roads are a common source of complaints among community members, and a citywide survey from a year ago found that about 61% of residents were dissatisfied with the state of the city’s streets and sidewalks.

However, the survey showed modest improvements in residents’ views of street conditions. City officials hope that trend will continue as more roadways are redone.

When the city’s 2023 road repaving program is complete, the average pavement condition index for the city’s residential streets will be 71, Stovall said.

That rating is up from 68 in 2022, 57 in 2020 and 49 in 2017, city data show.

When the 2024 repaving program finishes up next year, the index rating should increase to 73, Stovall said.

“The city’s goal in 2017 when Issue 9 was implemented was to establish residential street conditions within a satisfactory PCI range at 70 or higher,” Stovall said, referring to the city’s income tax hike issue that voters approved. “In 2023, the goal has been accomplished and when 2024 repaving is completed residential streets will be at a higher PCI within the satisfactory range.”

The city is planning its 2024 residential and thoroughfare repaving budget, and it will will use some of the $138 million it received in federal coronavirus relief money for this purpose.

Dayton leaders late last month approved an ordinance to amend the city’s appropriations to make $2.9 million in federal funds available for road repaving.