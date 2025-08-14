Dayton’s underground sushi experience updates menu to be more approachable

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Meet the chef

Jake Montanye, who is originally from a small town in Minnesota, is now the executive chef of Dozo.

After graduating high school, he moved to the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and Saint Paul) to start his culinary career. He attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

From working in quick-service sushi places to fine dining restaurants, Montanye has mastered the art of sushi.

“It’s the nigiri pieces — how to properly form and cut the fish,“ Montanye said. ”It looks very simple, but it’s definitely not."

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

He has spent the last month working on the Dozo menu.

Creating an approachable menu

“We also took the opportunity to revisit what the service model could look like,” Dimmick said. “I think the original omakase-inspired prefix experience, which was mandatory with a reservation, was super ambitious. It was unique and special, and a lot of people absolutely loved it. It’s unlike anything Dayton’s ever seen. However, we also learned that folks appreciate a little more variety in their dining experience.”

Their goal was to develop a traditional a la carte menu that could support various budgets and the desires of their guests.

“That price point was really tough for a lot of folks, and it worked for plenty of folks, but it didn’t work for everybody, and that doesn’t really work for us,” Dimmick said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Just before they lost the previous chef, Dozo launched a “snacks menu” that was an extension of the traditional experience and available to all guests in the bar.

“The feedback there was incredible,” Dimmick said. “We’ve been able to maintain that program throughout this transition and ultimately took that idea and then scaled it up to a full a la carte menu.”

What to expect

The menu features small plates such as:

Wonton Tacos (cream cheese, crab, green onions, crispy wontons, sweet chili sauce and microgreens) $14

Kani Su (snow crab, cucumber and sesame soy vinaigrette) $12

Devil’s Onigirl (Japanese rice ball, tempura pearl, aonori seaweed and dashi) $12

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Nigiri remains on the menu, but in portions of two pieces.

“I really like all of our nigiri pieces,” Montanye said. “My favorite is probably the tuna with the raspberry or the torch salmon.”

There’s also a section of rolls as well as a mochi ice cream.

Dozo remains committed to sourcing its ingredients from Japanese fish markets and using non traditional approaches to their dishes.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

As for the beverage program, Wine Director Lauren Gay has curated an eclectic selection of sakes with some being limited-run.

Beverage Director Tyler Hampton has also curated a list of Japanese whiskeys. These are served in 1 or 2 oz. pours.

For those that experienced the omakase experience, Dimmick said they have plans to bring it back to the bar — likely for special events.

“I’m really excited to see new faces in here,” Dimmick said. “I’m excited to see our regulars more often. I’m excited to see how folks coming to Tender Mercy can now much easily come into the back, sit down and hang out with Jake and the chefs.”

A new season of Tender Mercy

As for Tender Mercy, the cocktail bar has a new general manager in charge.

Kay Salyers is spearheading an effort to give guests multiple reasons to come to the bar. She’s added events such as karaoke, trivia, tarot card readings and tattoos, and leather and bourbon nights where guests can create a belt, dog collar or purse strap.

She has experience on the promotional side of things and is passionate about building events.

“Kay has brought a great energy to that side of the business, but also to people and to culture,” Dimmick said. “She’s an incredible leader — very empathetic, but very high energy. It’s been amazing to kind of give her the keys to this thing in this new season and let her run with it.”

MORE DETAILS

Dozo is open 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations are not required, but suggested.

Tender Mercy, located at 607 E. Third St. directly below Sueño, is open 5-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit dozo-sushi.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@dozodyt).

For a list of upcoming events, visit tendermercy.com or the bar’s Instagram page (@tendermercydyt).