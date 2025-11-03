Dayton’s Unlisted unveils new mobile app

At the event, company founder and Chief Executive Katie Hill unveiled the Unlisted iOS mobile app, bringing the UnlistedHomes.com experience to mobile for buyers, homeowners, and real estate agents.

“Unlisted went to TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 with one goal, to share how we’re unlocking $31 trillion of hidden value in a $55 trillion real estate market by generating demand for homes that aren’t for sale — yet,” Hill said in a statement. “As a result of the attention Unlisted garnered this week, we saw our Waitlisted homes climb another $1.73 billion in value, proving that when people know about Unlisted, they use it.”

Traditional web platforms only show about 2% of homes currently for sale — the ones listed for sale.

Unlisted flips that model, making every home in America visible, searchable, and connectable. Buyers can browse all homes, join “Waitlists” to signal interest, and gain a “first-mover” advantage.

It has been compared to Zillow, but for unlisted homes.

TechCrunch participants were selected from an initial pool of thousands of applicants, with TechCrunch’s editorial team narrowing that field down to 200 companies that participated in an event called “Disrupt,” with a top 20 of those companies competing on the Disrupt stage.

Five finalists, including Unlisted, took to a San Francisco stage to compete for a “grand prize” of $100,000 in equity-free funding.