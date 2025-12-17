DDN, WYSO to join League of Women Voters for Capitol Chat: Public is invited

RSVP by Jan. 25 to admin@lwvdayton.org.

Panelists will include Samantha Sommer, news director at WYSO; Avery Kreemer, Statehouse reporter for the Dayton Daily News; and Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism for the Dayton Daily News.

Luke Dennis, general manager at WYSO, will moderate the discussion.

The event will take place at the Basanni Theater, located on the third floor of the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third Street, Dayton. The event is free and open to the public.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held via Zoom. Attendees must provide an email address to be alerted to the change and to receive a link for the event.

Contact the League office at 937-228-4041 for more information.