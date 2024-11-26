Deadly Beavercreek Twp. fire an ‘open and ongoing investigation’

The Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department reported there is an “open and ongoing investigation” after a person’s body was found following a Sunday afternoon house fire.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hilltop Road east of Beavercreek and north of Xenia in Greene County.
The victim’s identity has not been released and it is not known what led to the fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is working with the township fire department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Coroner’s Office, said Jarrod Clay of the Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
