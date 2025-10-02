Death investigation underway in Tipp City

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Thursday morning in Tipp City.
Around 3 a.m., Tipp City officers responded to a report of a deceased person in the 700 block of Larch Street.
When they arrived, they secured the scene. Detectives and crime scene officers also responded, as well as the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will examine the body. Crews are working to contact the next of kin, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.
In Other News
1
Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 4 election in Sunday’s...
2
Voter registration deadline for Nov. 4 election is Monday: What you...
3
Accused child predator wanted in Vermont could be in Ohio or Indiana
4
Dayton entrepreneur celebrates ‘giant leap forward’ with Unlisted
5
7 people running for Dayton school board for 4 seats
About the Author