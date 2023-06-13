Death under investigation of man who died after ‘critical incident’ in police custody

A Dayton man at the center of a use of force investigation after he lost consciousness last week while in police custody has died.
Antonio Lewis, 62, died Friday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which performed an autopsy. His cause and manner of death have not been determined and his body has been released to a local funeral home.
Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal earlier Friday announced what he called a “critical incident” during a media briefing at the public safety building. Afzal did not name Lewis, but said “he is not expected to make it.”
Dayton police were dispatched at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a crash and found an unoccupied SUV that was smoking near Gillespie Park at the DeSoto Bass public housing complex. The vehicle’s airbags deployed in the crash and the SUV sustained damage to the front and sides after driving through two metal fences, the chief said.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Officers Chelsea Weitz and Dylan Lehotay found the driver, later identified as Lewis, nearby with an injury to his arm and ripped pants who said he needed help. They called for medics at 6:03 a.m.
Body camera footage showed Lewis become agitated while waiting for medics to arrive. The two officers on scene tried to get him to sit and to calm him but he backed up against their cruiser and balled his hands into fists.
Lewis resisted the officers when they tried to handcuff him. During the struggle, he grabbed an officer’s Taser and ripped it from his duty vest, Afzal said.
“Once he was secured, they noticed he has lost consciousness,” the chief said.
Lewis briefly regained consciousness after the officers turned him over as they were trained, Afzal said.
Medics arrived at 6:13 a.m. during the struggle, and began to assess Lewis. He was taken at 6:28 a.m. to Miami Valley Hospital, where Afzal said he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in critical condition and not expected to survive, he said.
The crash is under investigation, and a separate investigation is underway into the use of force.
Weitz is a four-year veteran of the department and Lehotay joined the force one year ago, the chief said. Neither officer is on leave.
About the Author