Death under investigation of man who died after ‘critical incident’ in police custody

Officers Chelsea Weitz and Dylan Lehotay found the driver, later identified as Lewis, nearby with an injury to his arm and ripped pants who said he needed help. They called for medics at 6:03 a.m.

Body camera footage showed Lewis become agitated while waiting for medics to arrive. The two officers on scene tried to get him to sit and to calm him but he backed up against their cruiser and balled his hands into fists.

Lewis resisted the officers when they tried to handcuff him. During the struggle, he grabbed an officer’s Taser and ripped it from his duty vest, Afzal said.

“Once he was secured, they noticed he has lost consciousness,” the chief said.

Lewis briefly regained consciousness after the officers turned him over as they were trained, Afzal said.

Medics arrived at 6:13 a.m. during the struggle, and began to assess Lewis. He was taken at 6:28 a.m. to Miami Valley Hospital, where Afzal said he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in critical condition and not expected to survive, he said.

The crash is under investigation, and a separate investigation is underway into the use of force.

Weitz is a four-year veteran of the department and Lehotay joined the force one year ago, the chief said. Neither officer is on leave.