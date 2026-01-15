Debris of demolished home frustrates neighbor, ombudsman helps get plan for removal

The property then attracted dumping, which made the problem worse. She and several of her neighbors had made calls to the city, but they could see no action toward cleaning up the unsightly mess.

The ombudsman contacted the city staff person responsible for debris removal on such properties. The staff person explained that this particular property is on a high-priority list because of fire damage, but unfortunately there are many properties on this list.

He also explained that this property is very expensive to remove because the entire pile of debris must be treated as if it contains asbestos.

Later that day, the ombudsman received a call from another staff person in the relevant division of city government with further information. The staff person explained that the offending property is on a list which is currently out for bid for the removal work, and they are awaiting the award of the contract, so that clean-up could proceed.

The woman was glad to have an explanation of the current status of the property, however, she expressed doubt that the mess would be removed from her neighborhood.

The ombudsman agreed to follow up with her and with the city as the contract moved through the required process. The Ombudsman did, indeed, follow through with the woman and with the city, and all the appropriate steps in the contract process were taken.

Five months later, the woman called to say the work had begun, and a few days later she informed the ombudsman that the mess was gone.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.

NEED SUPPORT? CONTACT THE OMBUDSMAN

Postal mail: 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton, OH 45402

Phone: (937) 223-4613

Email: ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org

Social media: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085959806419.