Defense spending/policy bill ending COVID vaccine mandate heads to Biden’s desk

Others disagree.

“Our military is suffering a severe recruiting crisis, and Biden’s fixation on a never-ending pandemic and woke military is certainly not helping,” Tenn. Sen. Martha Blackburn, a Republican, said in a statement this week.

The bill does not reinstate military members who were fired for refusing the vaccine.

The mandate resulted in a federal lawsuit filed by Air Force plaintiffs, many of them with current or former ties to Wright-Patterson, who charge that the service has dismissed sincerely held religious objections to the vaccine requirement.

Hunter Doster, a lead plaintiff in that lawsuit, is a first lieutenant working for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, according to his LinkedIn page. Attorneys have told this newspaper that some 80 to 100 Airmen at Wright-Patterson are involved in the case.

The new defense budget approves $29 million for construction of a new child development center at Wright Patterson, the second of two such centers funded at the base in the past two years, totaling $53 million for both.

The budget also sets aside $4 million for planning and design for construction of a Human Performance Wing Laboratory at the base.

The bill represents an approximately 10% spending increase from last year’s defense bill.

“The bill funds our national defense capabilities; increases pay for our service members by 4.6% and eases the burden of military families’ increased costs from inflation,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton.