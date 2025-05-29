Del Taco, Jack in the Box plans to expand to Dayton region

Identifying a new market

Several years ago, the brands completed a strategic market plan identifying the different demographic and psychographic parameters that drives the highest propensity for somebody to visit a Del Taco or Jack in the Box location.

Thompson said you’ll typically find that these market have 10,000 daytime employees, at least 25,000 cars per day, 25,000 in population within two miles of the areas they identified and in close proximity to other competitors.

Why Dayton?

“It’s a growing economy. There’s ample growth opportunities for us in the market,” Thompson said. “The Ohio market, just in general, is a phenomenal market for fast food and Dayton is no exception to that.”

One thing in particular the brands liked was the access and connectivity for residents and travelers through the interstate system.

Searching for a franchisee

Del Taco and Jack in the Box is currently looking for a franchisee for the Dayton market.

For both brands, they require a three to five store minimum commitment with at least $500,000 in liquidity and $1.5 million in net worth.

The initial investment costs for Del Taco starts at around $1.5 million. Jack in the Box is around $1.92 million and includes all costs outside of the real estate.

“Once we announce publicly that we signed a new franchisee for a market, normally you’re looking at an 18 to 24 month timeline to see a store open,” Thompson said.

Del Taco known for its freshness

Del Taco currently has three Ohio locations in Marion, Powell and Whitehall. These restaurants have been built and opened within the last five years.

Thompson said this brand is known for its freshness. All cheese is grated in house. The guacamole and pico are made on site as well.

Something new they’ve implemented into their stores is a locker system that allows customers to place their order online and pick up by scanning a QR code that opens a locker.

Jack in the Box is open 24/7

Jack in the Box has two restaurants in Cincinnati and West Chester Twp.

Since, 2021 Jack in the Box has had 101 development agreements signed for a total of 464 restaurants across the country, Thompson said.

Customers can expect anything from breakfast sandwiches and burgers to tacos, wraps and egg rolls.

“We operate a 24/7 menu,” Thompson said. “I don’t just mean that we’re open 24/7 in most cases. I also mean that you can order any menu item, any time of day.”

For more information on either restaurant, visit deltaco.com or jackinthebox.com.