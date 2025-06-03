Delta ending Dayton flights to New York in September, adding service to Atlanta

A Delta spokesperson said, “Delta routinely adjusts its network to meet demand. For any customers that are booked on flights that are impacted by a reduction, we will work to rebook them on an alternative itinerary. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience that schedule changes may cause.”

When the service to LaGuardia ends on Sept. 7, the Dayton International Airport will have direct flights to 11 airports, said Melissa Riley Patsiavos, marketing and air service director for Dayton’s aviation department.

Riley Patsiavos said Delta is going to add another daily route to Atlanta at the Dayton airport.

Delta says the route will run from Sept. 8 to Dec. 19, which will increase the number of “giant flights” between Dayton and Atlanta to five.

“Our daily service to ATL will increase to five daily trips and Delta’s overall capacity from DAY will increase by 8%,” Riley Patsiavos said.

She said many of the Dayton airport’s airline partners still offer one-stop service to the New York City market, but not nonstop flights.

She also said United Airlines is increasing its capacity to Denver this June by upgrading to a larger aircraft.

The Dayton International Airport saw about 148,100 passenger boardings in the first quarter of this year, which is up 1.9% from the same period in 2024.

Delta accounts for slightly less than a quarter of the airport’s passenger traffic. American Airlines represents nearly half of boardings, while United Airlines accounts for about 20%.