Demo, water main projects to combat blight in Trotwood

The project application says the neighborhood is at a “tipping point” in danger of blight.

“Foreclosures are rising in this area and (Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation) has been attempting to prevent blight by acquiring foreclosed properties and assigning to socially responsible contractors to renovate for resale,” the application says.

“Replacing the water main on Eppington Drive will greatly impact efforts to improve the community and further assist the TCIC with stabilizing the neighborhood.”

A total of 21 breaks have been found in the water main. Previous phases removed 17 of them. This project will remove two more. The $1 million project received $75,000 in county Community Development Block Grant funds. City officials say it should be done between 2026 and 2027.

CDBG funds totaling $60,000 are also going toward a $150,000 effort to eliminate blight within the community by supporting the demolition, renovation and cleanup of vacant and abandoned properties.

Stephanie Kellum, Trotwood’s deputy city manager, said Drexel and Salem Village are Trotwood’s primary areas, but she wants to address blight occurring throughout the entire community to improve the community’s safety and appearance.

“We want to spur more development in the community,” Kellum said. “We want to get rid of those houses that have been abandoned by land owners.”

Some of the home owners may have been deceased, leading the home to fall into poor care, and the city has to take responsibility for it, Kellum said.

“We want those developments to spur new housing on those vacant lots and to provide more needs for the community. That’s our goal,” Kellum said.

Kellum doesn’t have an exact finish date in mind for the demolition project.

“I think this will be an ongoing battle,” Kellum said. “There are often issues that occur. As long as there are people who shy away from their responsibilities to maintain properties, we’ll be trying to remedy that.”