Demolition starts on bell tower after fire, wind damages St. John the Baptist Church

The church decided to demolish the bell tower to protect the surrounding area and ensure public safety, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

After the west wall collapsed there were concerns the bell tower could also collapse and fall onto Ohio 119.

FIRST ONSITE looked at removing the upper portion of the tower, but crews determined the work couldn’t be done safely.

“This is a difficult day for our parish,” said Father Ken Schnipke, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish. “But it is also an important one in the journey of our parish into the future of St. John the Baptist Church...In the beginning, God created all things and breathed new life into our world. Perhaps the wind of God is breathing new life into St. John the Baptist Church.”

Since the fire, parish leaders have worked to save church items, including artwork, furnishings and architectural elements, so they can be incorporated into a future church.

Stained glass windows were removed and are being restored and more than 1,000 of the church’s 1,323 organ pipes are being cleaned and stored. The church’s front entry doors, frames and stained glass transom windows were also removed.

The demolition of the bell tower is being done carefully to protect the façade of the front entrance and other decorative stonework, according to the archdiocese.

The church’s building and architect committee is working to pick and hire an architectural firm to help with the future St. John the Baptist Church.