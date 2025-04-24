Breaking: Underground Chuck’s to open in May near Dayton Mall

Deputies find guns, suspected drugs while responding to burglary call in Harrison Twp.

Deputies responding to a reported burglary in Harrison Twp. arrested two men and found guns and suspected narcotics.

On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Gant Drive for a weapons and burglary complaint. The caller reported there were four males with firearms, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they detained a juvenile who was outside as the others fled into an apartment.

Two went upstairs, while the third remained on the ground floor and refused to comply with commands.

The third person was armed with a loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men upstairs followed orders to go to the ground floor and were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies secured the apartment and detained the suspects.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies recovered multiple firearms and rounds of ammunition and bags of suspected narcotics during a search of a Gant Drive apartment in Harrison Twp. Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Photo courtesy they Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

During a search of the unit, investigators recovered five guns, multiple rounds of ammunition and several bags of a white powdery substance believed to be narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re grateful for the quick, professional response by our deputies, which ensured this dangerous situation was brought under control without injury,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Firearms and suspected drugs in the hands of individuals willing to flee and resist law enforcement create an unacceptable threat to our community.”

Following further investigation deputies arrested two men and booked them into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary carrying concealed weapons charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for additional charges.

