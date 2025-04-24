Deputies find guns, suspected drugs while responding to burglary call in Harrison Twp.

When deputies arrived, they detained a juvenile who was outside as the others fled into an apartment.

Two went upstairs, while the third remained on the ground floor and refused to comply with commands.

The third person was armed with a loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men upstairs followed orders to go to the ground floor and were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies secured the apartment and detained the suspects.

During a search of the unit, investigators recovered five guns, multiple rounds of ammunition and several bags of a white powdery substance believed to be narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re grateful for the quick, professional response by our deputies, which ensured this dangerous situation was brought under control without injury,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Firearms and suspected drugs in the hands of individuals willing to flee and resist law enforcement create an unacceptable threat to our community.”

Following further investigation deputies arrested two men and booked them into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary carrying concealed weapons charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for additional charges.