Deputies investigating after pedestrian critically injured in Harrison Twp. crash

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies released images of the suspect and suspect vehicle in a pedestrian strike that seriously injured a person on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, on North Main Street near West Melford Avenue in Harrison Twp. The suspect vehicle is a black or dark-colored sedan. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward about a pedestrian strike that critically injured a person Sunday in Harrison Twp.

Just before 1 a.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian strike in the 4100 block of North Main Street.

Investigators determined a man parked a black or dark-colored car near the south side of a building before walking toward the North Main Street and West Melford Avenue intersection.

A confrontation between the man, an unidentified woman and a third person took place shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man ran back to his car and reportedly drove toward the other two people at a high rate of speed.

The car partially hit the woman and then struck the third person. When deputies arrived the third person was unresponsive and had significant trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition as of Friday.

The woman fled before deputies arrived on scene.

The suspect went south on North Main Street in the car.

The sheriff’s office released images of the suspect and suspect vehicle on Friday. Anyone with information should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). People can leave tips anonymously.

