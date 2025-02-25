Deputies investigating after woman found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive and signs of a possible altercation in Harrison Twp. Monday.
Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Riverside Drive around 2 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.
When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman and signs of a possible physical altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.
She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday, no suspects had been identified. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).
