Deputies seek help identifying Darke County Dollar General robbery suspect

Local News
31 minutes ago
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Dollar General in Ansonia Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said a man walked into the Dollar General and showed a handgun to the cashier. He then reportedly demanded the cashier open the cash register and remove the money from the drawer.

The Darke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at the Ansonia Dollar General on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo courtesy the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a dark hooded zip-up jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with white on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies added the suspect fled on foot to the west and was last seen entering a mobile home park next to the store.

It is recommended to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020 with any leads.

