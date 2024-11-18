Deputies seek help identifying Darke County Dollar General robbery suspect

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Dollar General in Ansonia Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said a man walked into the Dollar General and showed a handgun to the cashier. He then reportedly demanded the cashier open the cash register and remove the money from the drawer.
The suspect is 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a dark hooded zip-up jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with white on them, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies added the suspect fled on foot to the west and was last seen entering a mobile home park next to the store.
It is recommended to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020 with any leads.
In Other News
1
Suspect in custody following Piqua shooting
2
Services set for Jim VanDeGrift, Hall of Fame football coach and 9-time...
3
Man in custody after domestic violence investigation prompts Kettering...
4
Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Harrison Twp. shooting
5
Kids in Crisis: Six key takeaways from our reporting on youth suicide