Deputies seek help locating missing teen from Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered runaway teenage girl.

Deserae Cano Morales, 17, was last seen leaving a Harrison Twp. home on Hancock Avenue around 7:58 p.m. Monday.

She was wearing a black and pink kimono with flowers, a black tank top, grey sweatpants, a black trench coat, combat boots and gold rimmed glasses, according to the sheriff’s office. Deserae may also have a black backpack.

She is 5′4″, approximately 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Deserae’s location should call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357