Deputies seeking public’s help after man shot multiple times in Harrison Twp.

The shooting was reported around 5:36 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 4100 block of Maple Leaf Drive.

Deputies arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect wearing dark clothing and a mask fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found the vehicle abandoned on Klepinger Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.