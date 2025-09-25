Deputy, driver taken to hospital following Miami County crash

A two-vehicle crash involving a Miami County sheriff’s deputy cruiser sent two people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
A deputy and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A deputy canine was also being checked for injuries.
The crash was reported between Troy and Piqua on County Road 25A near Interstate 75 and Upper Valley Medical Center.
The crash temporarily closed County Road 25A in both directions. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday the southbound lanes had reopened.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
In Other News
1
Synergy and Mills take over development of former Fairborn shopping...
2
Ex-Graceworks driver indicted in rape of non-verbal woman in Dayton
3
New U.S. Air Force fitness test to include 2-mile run
4
Pleasantwood Apartments: Trotwood officials say cease-and-desist order...
5
5th member of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club pleads guilty in conspiracy...
About the Author