Details about 4 men killed in Monday airport crash released

Four of the employees, Larry Edwards, 77, of Tipp City; Stephen Cassel, 72, of Clayton; Richard Coatney, 77, of Piqua; and Richard Turnbull, 66, of Lewisburg were killed instantly in the crash, OSP said. A fifth person, who has not been identified, was taken to Kettering Health.

Obituary notices released in the past two days said all of the men were retired and working at Enterprise part time.

Edwards was a Greenfield native and retired from Goodrich in Troy. He was a member of the Vandalia Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Cooper) Edwards; two daughters, April McKinney of Troy and Nyssa (Michael) Carpenter of Dayton; five grandchildren, Austin Price, Hunter (Seth) Clayton, Trever McKinney, Sydney Burrowes and Noah (Madyson) Burrowes; two great-grandchildren, Parker Clayton and Owen Burrowes; one sister, Judith (Raymond) Rittenhouse of WCH; and one brother, Bob (Linda) Edwards of Greenfield. His funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Cassel was a Dayton native and was a guidance counselor for Bradford High School for many years before he retired. He served as a Care Pastor at Stillwater Church. He is survived by his wife: Debbie Massaro-Cassel, son: Micah (Trisha) Cassel, daughter: Steph (fiancé, Joey Porter) Cassel, and stepchildren: Kristy (Brent) Ruckman, Rachael (Rob) Sukel, Nicholas (Kerry) Akins, and Mitch Massaro. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Stillwater Church.

Coatney was Dayton native and an artist. He held a master’s degree in Art History. He was survived by his sister, Nancy Rampenthal. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 PM on Sunday, April 7,at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

Funeral services for Turnbull have not been released.

Police said before the wreck the four men were killed in, an initial crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Monday on I-70 near the exit to Dayton International Airport Access Road. Troopers said a Volvo rear ended a Nissan Frontier traveling east on I-70.

The driver of the Volvo drove away from the scene of the crash and the driver of the Nissan Frontier followed at a high-rate of speed, OSP said.

The driver of the Volvo exited I-70 onto Airport Access Road and continued onto Terminal Road where it ran into a van driven by Edwards around 2:14 p.m., according to the Ohio State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.