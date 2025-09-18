Developer plans to build 97 luxury homes in Washington Twp.

Lance Oakes, principal for Design Homes, told this news outlet the homes will mirror 38 homes already approved under the same name along the east side of Clyo Road between Nutt Road and Social Row Road.

“It’ll be the same house style, same approvals, same HOA, all of that,” Oakes said.

Each home is expected to average around 3,500 square feet, with prices ranging from $1.3 million to $2.5 million, he said. Most homes will feature four to five bedrooms.

The newly proposed 97-lot expansion is proposed to be built in two phases, with timelines dependent on market demand, Oakes said.

“If market demand stays strong, anticipated construction on the side we’re looking to get approved would most likely begin sometime around 2028,” Oakes said.

The new development will continue the vision of the Washington Twp. Estates community first approved in 1988 for 154 single-family dwellings, Oakes said.

At the time, phase one was completed, but a second and third phase stopped when the county’s then sanitary engineer said there was no more sanitary sewer capacity in that area, he said.

However, a recent review by the new sanitary engineer in new models revealed there is “plenty” of infrastructure to support the project, Oakes said.

Washington Twp.-based Design Homes has been custom building homes in the South Dayton area since 1987, focusing its efforts in Centerville, Springboro, Lebanon, Waynesville and northern Cincinnati, he said.

Oakes, who also heads Oakes Tree Development, estimates total investment for the new phase of Mill Creek to be as much as $150 million, including engineering, development and home construction costs.

On Tuesday, Washington Twp. Zoning Commission voted to continue a hearing on the proposed development, which included rearranging the layout, street circulation and the reduction of yard setbacks. The zoning commission will reexamine the proposal at a future meeting “pending timely submittal of revisions” to the township, according to spokeswoman Sarah Swan.