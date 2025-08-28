Developer proposes 87-townhome subdivision north of I-70 in Vandalia

Development company DDC Management presented project plans to the Vandalia Planning Commission last week.

DDC Management is seeking to redevelop the site from agricultural to residential planned unit development.

The commission recommended approval of the rezoning and plans, which will be reviewed and voted on by city council during its Sept. 15 and Oct. 6 meetings.

A couple of residents spoke during the Aug. 26 meeting to share concerns about the potential impact to nearby property values, traffic, and local schools.

A representative of the homeowner’s association for Copperfield subdivision, north of the proposed townhome site, also shared opposition to the project on behalf of the HOA’s members.

The new townhome neighborhood would be called Copperfield Towns. Plans call for construction of 87 units across 34 lots, with two-unit and three-unit building configurations.

The proposed plan designates open space along the south and west ends of the site, along with a 50-foot boundary setback along the northern and eastern edges of the development, adjacent to Mulberry Road and the neighboring property.

A “vegetative screen” would also be maintained along Airport Access Road to help with sound dampening.

If approved, the developer would construct the subdivision in one phase, with primary construction beginning in spring 2026, with a 9-month building period planned.

This is the second time the city is considering this project, as DDC Management submitted similar plans in 2022.

At that time, a number of residents voiced concerns to planning commission about the possibility of overcrowding within the local school district, issues with property values and maintenance, and sound pollution from the nearby highway.

The project was recommended for approval by the commission in March 2022, but was subsequently voted down by city council later that year.