Developer seeks approval for new subdivision in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A developer wants to construct a new housing subdivision on a piece of vacant land in Englewood, on the south side of Interstate 70.

For the second time in the past month, Crescent Communities Inc. has submitted a rezoning request and preliminary site plans for a 28-acre site, located east of Taywood Road and north of Taylorsburg Drive.

Englewood Planning Commission in August recommended council not approve a previous set of plans for the vacant site submitted by Crescent Communities. The developer then withdrew the application prior to consideration by council and subsequently submitted new plans to be presented to planning commission on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to Development Director Bill Singer, city officials were concerned about lot sizes outlined in the first set of plans, and how these proposed new homes would abut an existing residential subdivision.

The modified plans show increased lot sizes and a decrease in the number of single-family homes, now expected to total around 80.

Access to the site is at the easternmost end of Taylorsburg Drive, off Taywood Road, directly east of Candlelight Village.

Plans include a proposal for a second access point via a connection/extension to Elru Drive. However, this would require approval from the city of Clayton, as the majority of Elru Drive falls within that city’s border.

In a letter submitted to the city of Englewood and included in the planning commission documents, Clayton City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin asserted her city has not authorized such an extension or connection.

Englewood Fire Department confirmed a second access point is not a requirement for approval in this case, documents show.

Rezoning and preliminary approval is the first step in the process of creating a new subdivision, city documents state, followed by final subdivision approval. Each of these steps require a recommendation by planning commission and approval by city council.