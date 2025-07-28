Development near Bluffs of Enon to go in front of planning commission in September

The developer, Hillside Creek Farms LLC, owns two parcels of land off Enon-Xenia Road, with one parcel being 22.17 acres and the other 2.14 acres, said Clark County deputy director of development Alex Dietz.

The 22.17 acre parcel includes 14.79 acres with a residential zoning of R-2(S), with the requirement that no more than 23 single-family houses could be built on that specific tract, Dietz said. No lot size requirement is included.

Residents earlier this month referred to a zoning change in 2005 that designated the land, owned by Hillside Creek Farms LLC, as RS-2 or residential specific use. A 2005 document says the zoning code limits the property to no more than 23 single-family lots based on half-acre lot sizes, and the houses must be distributed across the just under 15-acre zone.

That limitation appears to be only for one portion of the now combined parcel.

The remainder of the parcel, previously separated but combined in 2012, includes no stipulations or limitations.

The 2.14 acres parcel is zoned A-1 and is not proposed to include any homes, Dietz said. A stormwater management basin is currently planned for the tract.

The proposal is a draft and subject to change based on comments and review from several county departments like the engineer’s office, county utilities and county planning, Dietz said.

Bob Carpenter and Beth Anne Woods, Bluffs residents, led a meeting to discuss the development earlier this month.

A previous proposed development in Mad River Twp. by Hillside Creek Farms did not happen after voters in 2021 declined a referendum to rezone 42 acres for a 160-home project on the corner of Stine and Enon-Xenia roads.

At the time, residents worried about stormwater drainage, the density of the development and increased traffic to the area.

Residents at the recent meeting were still concerned about drainage issues as well as low water pressure.

The utilities department has heard from residents in individual homes about low pressure, Dietz said, later determining the “water pressure and flow readings at the homes point of connection was not impacted by low pressure or low flow rates. Based on the investigation, low flow and or low-pressure stems from an issue with the customers’ internal plumbing.”

Anyone with continued issues should contact the utilities department at 937-521-2150, he said.

Residents also were concerned about the property owner removing around 400 trees, saying that since they have been gone, there are greater issues with stormwater runoff.

Public water systems are not impacted by tree removal, Dietz said.

There are no record instances of flooding at the Bluffs, Dietz said.

The county engineer’s office, soil and water district, county utilities and county planning and zoning have all reviewed the developer’s plans and are working to address comments, Dietz said.

“This is an ongoing process,” he said. “As we provide comments to the developer, they provide us new iterations of plans.”

A public hearing with the Clark County Planning Commission will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 3 at Springview Government Center. The developer is seeking preliminary and final approval of its plat at the meeting.