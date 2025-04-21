Developmental disabilities gets another one-time $9.17M funding increase amid financial challenges

The review team found that costs at the MCBDDS have been rising due to mandated service changes, as well as an increase in the overall cost of services. MCBDDS has seen a 173% increase in Medicaid waiver enrollment since 2006, with waiver match being the largest annual expense in the board’s budget ($26.6 million). The board reports that 38% of Montgomery County’s DD population receives waiver funding.

“The number of county residents eligible for DDS services has increased significantly. The education available about DDS requirements has increased, and awareness has been raised as well as broadening the definitions. In addition, the life expectancy for the population has increased,” a report from the group states.

MCBDDS Superintendent Kamarr Gage thanked the levy council for the one-time award. The MCBDDS receives $28.9 million in Human Services Levy funding.

The MCBDDS projected a more than $9.1 million budget deficit for 2026. Board officials have already made $4.4 million in personnel reductions, facility reductions like the closure of the Southview building and the planned closures of the mental health and recreation programs, according to the review team report.

The Montgomery County commission awarded $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the MCBDDS when the board declared a fiscal emergency in 2023. Last fall, the MCBDDS was also given an emergency, one-time award of $5 million in Human Services levy funding after the board announced planned cuts to programs and staffing.

Human Services Levy Council member and Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said on Monday that continual emergency awards are not sustainable, with other funding solutions needing to be secured.

“This is a stopgap measure,” Lehner said. “We’re going to face this every time and we have to recognize that at some point, we have to raise the money. I think if we wait, we’re just kicking that can down the road.”

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge, who attended Monday’s meeting and abstained from voting, said the commission will review the funding proposals and make decisions on them at commission meetings next month.