DeWine signs executive order as Ohio prepares for solar eclipse

“The safety and well-being of Ohioans is always at the forefront of everything we do,” said DeWine. “We have been preparing for the April 8 solar eclipse for several years to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime event can be safe and memorable for all.”

The order instructed state departments and agencies to be prepared for the eclipse and to protect the health and safety of Ohioans and visitors.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the state’s preparation and response to the eclipse. The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the state.

The Ohio EMA is encouraging people to make a preparedness kit that includes snacks, drinks, cash, cell phone charges and blankets for their vehicles. Those planning on traveling should fill their gas tank and fully charge electronic devices before hitting the road.

Groups should also have a plan so they can reconnect if separated during the eclipse. Families should make sure children have the contact information of their parent or guardian at all times.

The Ohio EMA also advised people to be aware of the weather and where they can seek shelter in the event of severe conditions. Make sure to activate emergency alert features on cellphones.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will assist with traffic control before, during and after the eclipse. The department is restricting roadwork and the size of active work zones to help accommodate the additional traffic.

However, areas where that is not possible include:

I-75 through Cincinnati and Dayton

I-70/71 in downtown Columbus

I-70 in Zanesville

I-475 on the southwest side of Toledo

Several projects in the Akron metro area on I-76, I-77 and state Route 8.

While roads are expected to be busy before the eclipse, the worst traffic is expected afterward when everyone tries to leave at the same time.

Travelers can use OHGO.com and the OHGO app to check for traffic alerts, construction zones and view live traffic cameras. Motorists should also have a paper map due to potential cellphone service interruptions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminded Ohioans and travelers stopping on the side of the roads or exit ramps for non-emergencies is prohibited. Do not try to see the eclipse while driving.

Troopers encouraged people to consider traffic and travel time in the lead up to the eclipse. Create a plan including departure times and routes to allow for plenty of time to get to where you plan to view the eclipse.