Did you win $1M Powerball prize? Ticket sold in Xenia

Local News
By
43 minutes ago

One winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Greene County for Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at Groceryland at 1308 N. Detroit St. in Xenia, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball to win second prize. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

A single ticket in California matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win the $1.08 billion jackpot, which has a cash value of $558.1 million.

The jackpot was the third largest Powerball jackpot and sixth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $720 million for Friday’s drawing. It is the fifth time the jackpot reached the $700 million mark. Each time before, the jackpot passed $1 billion, most recently in January.

