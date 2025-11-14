Dillard’s head into the holidays with strong sales

New store will open in March at the Mall at Fairfield Commons
Dillard's announced strong sales heading into the holiday shopping season. The department store will open at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in March. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Dillard’s is heading into the holiday shopping season after a strong third quarter led by sales increases in several key departments, the company announced this week.

Total sales rose 3% year over year to $1.4 billion, with same-store comps rising by the same percentage.

“We were happy to see sales strength continue through the third quarter, ending up 3%,” Dillard’s CEO William Dillard said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing and serving our customers this holiday season.”

In early October, Dillard’s announced it would be coming to the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, occupying the 160,000 square feet of the former Macy’s location.

A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for March 19.

Dillard’s third quarter sales were led by significant increases in ladies’ accessories, lingerie and apparel, juniors’ apparel and children’s apparel.

The retailer also announced moderate sales increases in shoes, and slight increases in home and furniture, men’s apparel and accessories, and cosmetics.

Retail gross margin rose to 45.3% from 44.5% last year, driven by moderate expansion in shoes and ladies’ accessories and lingerie.

Inventory was up 2% at the end of the quarter, and net income rose 4% to almost $130 million.

Dillard’s expanded this year through a combination of leases and building purchases nationwide, including the deal at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The new store will feature a collection of premium national and exclusive brands tailored specifically for Dayton/Beavercreek area customers, according to a company statement.

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a business reporter focused on the health industry and retail for the Dayton Daily News.