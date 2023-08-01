Do you have or have you had long COVID? We want to hear from you

Between 7.7 million to 23 million Americans are estimated to have developed long COVID, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is creating the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice to lead the Long COVID response and coordination across the federal government. In addition, the National Institutes of Health is launching long COVID clinical trials.

Long COVID can include a wide range of ongoing health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and these conditions can last weeks, months, or years. Symptoms can vary from general symptoms of fatigue interfering with daily life to respiratory, neurological, digestive, and/or other symptoms. People can also catch COVID multiple times, putting them at risk of developing long COVID after each COVID illness.

