Do you know the ABCs of safe sleep to help prevent infant deaths?

Many of the approximately 3,600 sudden infant deaths across the U.S. could have been prevented by caregivers following the ABCs of safe sleep — babies sleeping ALONE, on their BACKS and in an empty CRIB.
To get safe sleep education and other free resources to community members, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s EveryOne Reach One Maternal & Infant Vitality Task Force is hosting a safe sleep drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Job Center - Montgomery County Job & Family Services, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.
“Sudden unexpected infant death disproportionately impacts people of color and low-income families. We want parents and caregivers to know there are simple steps they can take to protect and keep sleeping infants safe,” said Nan-c Moss Van, task force manager. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this unique opportunity because we have so many great resources to give away, and the drive-thru format will allow folks to remain in their vehicles and come and go quickly and safely.”
All attendees must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-sleep-drive-thru-tickets-180980055217 for the drive-thru only event. Attendees will receive a free gift bag with a T-shirt, infant onesie and other goodies. Free pack n’ plays also will be distributed as well as safe sleep education for qualifying pregnant women and families with babies younger than one year.
In addition, those with a recalled inclined infant sleeper can exchange it for a $25 Kroger gift card while supplies last. Only sleepers on this list qualify for the exchange.