Do you know the ABCs of safe sleep to help prevent infant deaths?

To get safe sleep education and other free resources to community members, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s EveryOne Reach One Maternal & Infant Vitality Task Force is hosting a safe sleep drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Job Center - Montgomery County Job & Family Services, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

“Sudden unexpected infant death disproportionately impacts people of color and low-income families. We want parents and caregivers to know there are simple steps they can take to protect and keep sleeping infants safe,” said Nan-c Moss Van, task force manager. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this unique opportunity because we have so many great resources to give away, and the drive-thru format will allow folks to remain in their vehicles and come and go quickly and safely.”