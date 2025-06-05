Do you know your chicken tenders? Dayton Daily News staff put to the test

Big Chicken

I stopped by Chick-fil-A, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Popeye’s and Raising Cane’s to get enough chicken tenders for eight people to try.

The prices were as follows:

Chick-fil-A (4 count chick-n-strips and kale crunch side for $11.14)

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (6 piece tenders with biscuit for $11.49)

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken (5 piece strip snack with a biscuit for $12.26)

Kentucky Fried Chicken (5 piece tenders combo with fries, a biscuit and a fountain drink for $12.12)

Popeye’s (5 piece tenders for $13.95)

Raising Cane’s (The Box Combo with 4 chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a fountain drink for $11.56)

Each chicken tender was broken into bite-size pieces, placed on a paper plate and numbered one through six. Each person had to guess which chicken tender was from which restaurant.

“I thought I knew my chicken fingers, now I’m not so sure,” Executive Assistant Sharon McAninch said.

She ended up guessing four out of six chicken tenders correct with the mix up being Chick-fil-A and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

McAninch wasn’t the only one that mixed those two restaurants up. Reporter Sydney Dawes did too.

“All chicken tenders kind of taste the same to me,” Dawes said. “They’re all wonderful, but I can’t really tell the difference between.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken was a hard one for people to guess.

Managing Editor Rich Gillette confused it with Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Photographer Nick Graham and Director of Sales and Marketing Lisa Barhorst thought it was Raising Cane’s. Reporter Samantha Wildow thought it was Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken.

“I’m not totally sure about some of these, but I feel like I’m a pretty good chicken tender connoisseur,” Graham said. “Sometimes when they’re not totally hot it’s hard to get a good feel for them.”

Gillette and Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley were confident in the Lee’s strip because they are Dayton Flyers fans — a team that Lee’s partners with.

Investigative Reporter Josh Sweigart was confident in the Krispy Krunchy Chicken hand-breaded tender because that’s where he typically goes.

“I don’t know who eats chicken strips without dipping sauce,” Sweigart said. “I’m not very good at this without the dipping sauce.”

Six out of eight participants guessed four out of six chicken tenders correctly.

Overall, three out of eight people said their favorite chicken tender was from Chick-fil-A, two people loved Krispy Krunchy Chicken, two others loved Raising Cane’s and one person said Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken was their favorite.